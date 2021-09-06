Jaguars Activate Starting OL A.J. Cann From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonvillle Jaguars activated their starting right guard from the COVID-19 list on Monday, a key development ahead of Sunday's bout vs. the Houston Texans in the season opener.

The Jacksonville Jaguars got welcome news on Monday morning as a key member of the offensive line returned six days before the season opener, with the Jaguars announcing the activation of right guard A.J. Cann from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a corresponding move, the Jaguars waived defensive end/outside linebacker Aaron Patrick, who will now go on waivers.

The Jaguars played the bulk of the preseason without their starting offensive line due to injuries to left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell and center Brandon Linder, while Cann didn't play the final preseason game after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

As a result of Cann's activation, the Jaguars are one major step closer to having their entire starting offensive line in front of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence when the Jaguars kick off against the Houston Texans on the road on Sunday.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and offensive line coach George Warhop have both said they expect the Jaguars to have their entire starting unit back vs. the Texans.

“That’s an interesting question. I think that’s more than just an o-line question, that’s an offensive question. I think protection starts with us and the backs," Warhop said last week when asked about the task of protecting Lawrence.

"We have to do our part to protect the quarterback. He has to do his part by getting the ball out of his hand. It’s more than just the o-line and how we go about it or the backs or the tight ends with protections. There’s no question we have to do our job and I could really care less who’s back there. We don’t want the guy touched. Whether it’s a rookie or a 15-year vet, we have to protect the quarterback. But then it also becomes offensively how you deal with it. Is the ball coming out? Is he holding the ball? Are we moving him? Are we doing whatever? It’s a collective bill to protect the quarterback. I think the plan that we have for him, I think it’s going to be pretty effective.”

Cann has been the iron man of Jacksonville's line, starting 77- of-80 regular-season games over the last five years, including 31 of the last 32 games.