Jaguars Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated three players off of the teams new Reserve/COVID list. Second year offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and second year tight end Charles Jones are all now back on the teams active roster, the team announced Sunday.

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement last week. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Minimum period on Reserve/COVID-19 is commensurate with the applicable mandatory testing and/or quarantine time required by the NFL/NFLPA Testing and/or Treatment Protocols to clear that player."

Since the club began initial testing upon the rookies arrival to training camp, there have been eight Jaguar players deemed necessary for the classification. Five have been activated to the roster after completing required testing and/or quarantine. Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list now looks as follows:

CB Parry Nickerson

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

Taylor is coming off a rookie season in which he started all 16 games at right tackle—the first Jags offensive lineman to do so since Maurice Williams in 2001. Taylor is expected to do the same again in his second year.

Hamilton was the Jaguars third round pick in this spring's 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State tackle could battle for a starting spot on the defensive line in training camp, especially following the news that veteran Al Woods would be opting out the upcoming season.

Jones signed with the Jags as a rookie undrafted free agent last spring. He was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12 last season and contributed at both tight end and on special teams.