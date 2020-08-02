JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Activate Three Players Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated three players off of the teams new Reserve/COVID list. Second year offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor, rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and second year tight end Charles Jones are all now back on the teams active roster, the team announced Sunday. 

"The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a new reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons," the Jaguars said in a statement last week. "Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

"Minimum period on Reserve/COVID-19 is commensurate with the applicable mandatory testing and/or quarantine time required by the NFL/NFLPA Testing and/or Treatment Protocols to clear that player." 

Since the club began initial testing upon the rookies arrival to training camp, there have been eight Jaguar players deemed necessary for the classification. Five have been activated to the roster after completing required testing and/or quarantine. Jacksonville's Reserve/COVID-19 list now looks as follows: 

CB Parry Nickerson

OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

OL Ryan Pope

Taylor is coming off a rookie season in which he started all 16 games at right tackle—the first Jags offensive lineman to do so since Maurice Williams in 2001. Taylor is expected to do the same again in his second year. 

Hamilton was the Jaguars third round pick in this spring's 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ohio State tackle could battle for a starting spot on the defensive line in training camp, especially following the news that veteran Al Woods would be opting out the upcoming season. 

Jones signed with the Jags as a rookie undrafted free agent last spring. He was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 12 last season and contributed at both tight end and on special teams. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman Adam Gotsis

After losing two defensive linemen to opt outs, the Jaguars have now signed one in free agent Adam Gotsis.

John Shipley

Jaguars Defensive End Lerentee McCray to Opt Out of 2020 Season

The veteran DE informed the Jacksonville Jaguars of the decision on Saturday.

KassidyHill

Jaguars Place D.J. Hayden & James O'Shaughnessy on Active/PUP List

Two veteran members of Jacksonville's roster are now on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

John Shipley

Forbes Ranks Jaguars No. 23 Most Valuable NFL Franchise

The Jaguars have increased their ranking in Forbes' rankings of the 50 most valuable sports franchises.

John Shipley

Report: Former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Former Jacksonville wide receiver and second-round pick Marqise Lee has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, per ESPN.

John Shipley

Inside AFC South: Which Free Agent Should Each Team Consider Adding?

Which free agent could help each AFC South Team the most before the season starts? The AFC South Maven publishers determine the answer here.

John Shipley

No Preseason and Little Time Make Training Camp a Challenge for Jaguars Rookies

With preseason games canceled and a two week deadline for roster cuts, what sort of impression can Jacksonville Jaguars rookies make?

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

Jaguars Utilize Full Facility for Training Camp As Part of New Normal

The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off of a training camp that looks like no other. The facility situation allows for new protocols and a fluid daily schedule.

KassidyHill

by

John Shipley

CJ Henderson Using Old Lessons To Learn His New Place with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars first round pick CJ Henderson has found familiar ways to adapt to a new team in strange times.

KassidyHill

Jaguars DT Al Woods Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

The Jaguars have their first opt out for the 2020 season: veteran DT Al Woods, who signed with the team in March.

John Shipley