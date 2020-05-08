Jaguars Add a Veteran Passer, Agreeing to Terms With Mike Glennon

For the first time since the Jacksonville Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears in March, the Jaguars have a veteran quarterback taking a roster spot, as they announced Friday they had agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Mike Glennon.

The Jaguars now have four quarterbacks on their roster with Glennon, Gardner Minshew II, rookie sixth-round pick Jake Luton, and Josh Dobbs. Glennon is entering his eighth season and spent last season with the then Oakland Raiders.

“Mike is entering his eighth season in the NFL and will bring vital experience into our quarterback room and make us a better football team,” head coach Doug Marrone said. “We want to be as strong as possible at every position, and we expect Mike to come in and work hard, compete every day and help our team win.”

"Glennon, 6-7, 225, has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft," the Jaguars said in a release. "In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he saw action in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD. "

Glennon played in 19 games (18 starts) in his first two seasons with Tampa Bay and threw for 4,025 yards and 29 TDs, including 2,608 yards and 19 TDs as a rookie in 2013. He was the first rookie in NFL history to throw for at least one TD in each of his first eight career starts and was just the fourth rookie in NFL history to post two games with a passer rating of 137.0 or higher.

As a whole, Glennon has 22 starts in his career so he isn't quite as experienced as a number of other available quarterbacks on the market, but he makes sense for a backup role and fits Jay Gruden's style of drop-back passers.

Expect for Glennon to compete with Dobbs and Luton for the team's backup quarterback role behind Minshew. While the Jaguars have stressed competition at every position, it is hard to see any of these three quarterbacks overtaking Minshew

The Jaguars had also shown interest in free agent quarterback Andy Dalton before he eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys, making it clear the team had made it a priority to find a veteran quarterback following last month's draft.