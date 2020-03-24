Jaguars Add Nose Tackle Al Woods to Defensive Line

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have another new face on their interior defensive line next season, as the team has added 11th-year veteran and former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods to its roster.

Woods' signing was announced on Twitter on Monday by SportsTrust Advisors, the agency that represents him.

Woods (6-foot-4, 330-pounds) is known for his strong run defense inside, and he should slot right into the middle of the Jaguars' 4-3 defense. Seattle runs a somewhat similar defensive scheme compared to the one Jacksonville deploys due to coordinator's Todd Wash's past roots in Seattle, so Woods should find some familiarity within the defense considering he played for the Seahawks in 2019.

In 14 games (five starts) with the Seahawks last season, Woods recorded 32 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and two fumble recoveries. Woods missed the final two games of the regular season as well as the Seahawks' two playoff games due to a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Woods, who turns 33 this week, has spent time with the Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Indianapolis Colts in his career.

In 125 career games (48 career starts) the run-stuffing veteran has recorded 204 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Woods could have a chance to compete for the Jaguars' starting nose tackle position following the departure of former defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, but Abry Jones starting should not be ruled out, nor should the possibility of the Jaguars adding a defensive tackle early in the 2020 NFL Draft.