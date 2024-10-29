Jaguars AFC South Rival Just Got Embarrassed
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) may be struggling, but no team in the AFC South is having more problems than the Tennessee Titans (1-6), who just lost by 38 points to the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon.
A 52-14 final score is how the Titans left Detroit on Sunday and it was utter domination from the opening snap. After a 14-14 tie, the Lions scored 38 unanswered points that body bagged a team that is now tied for the worst record in the NFL.
A pair of fumbles would add to a four turnover day, making the Titans the second-highest team in the league in turnovers lost (16).
After trading away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins earlier in the week, the Titans were left very thin offensively and did not have many weapons to incorporate this week besides receiver Calvin Ridley. He had 143 receiving yards but lost a fumble in the game.
An NFL record was almost set by Lions punt returner, Kalif Raymond, running for 190 yards and a touchdown on punt returns throughout the game. The Titans had nearly 200 more yards of total offense than the Lions but due to short fields, gave up touchdowns on all five red zone trips.
The Lions scored 52 points on just 98 yards of passing offense, taking advantage of many short field drives. They did bully the Titans run defense throughout all four quarters, rushing for 164 yards.
If it wasn't bad enough, Lions running back David Montgomery threw a touchdown pass late in the game to put salt in the wound.
The Titans new starting quarterback Mason Rudolph made his third start in the past four games after the benching of second-year Will Levis. Rudolph did not perform much better than his counterpart had in previous games as he threw two interceptions and completed just 22 of 38 passes.
"Unfortunately it's the same story of just giving them some easy ones," Rudolph said postgame. "Once again, putting our defense on a short field a couple times there in the first quarter, first half and I gotta protect the ball better, put our defense in a better situation. I think there were some good things in the first half that we did, we moved the ball, possessed the ball, but none of it matters when you get your butt kicked so, all good."
There is no answer in sight for a Titans team that is completely clueless of who want they under center this season. It surely did not work with Levis to open the season, and Rudolph has looked equally as inept trying to create offensive production.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan cannot go back to starting Levis after his 10 turnovers to start the year and the comments that Callahan had made earlier in the season. Rudolph must ride out this mess at the helm of the offense and seemingly will continue to struggle.
The loss marks one of the worst loss in franchise history, the largest margin of defeat since the Houston Texans beat the Titans by 43 points in 2017. They now sit at the bottom of the AFC South and will attempt to salvage their abysmal season with a few wins down the stretch.
