Jaguars and Buccaneers to Hold Joint Practices in 2024
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing host at the Miller Electric Center this fall.
A year after opening their new practice facility, the Jaguars will host their first opposing team on the practice field this year in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars would hold joint practices with Tampa Bay ahead of the Aug. 17 preseason game between the two teams.
The last few times the Jaguars were involved in joint practices came in 2022 in Atlanta vs. the Falcons and then a year ago vs, the Detroit Lions. This time, the Jaguars will be the ones opening up their doors to their future opponents.
“It’s exciting because I get to go against another guy that’s not on my team. In that moment, I can be a little more physical," Jaguars pass-rusher Travon Walker said ahead of last year's joint practices with the Detroit Lions. "It’s still practice, but it’s not me going against my teammates. It’s another way to see what my opponent has and scout my opponent while we’re practicing.”
"It’s just good to really see it in a little bit different perspective because we know our defense, our defense knows our offense, and sometimes it just goes back and forth where not too many people win," Pederson said about joint practices last year.
"Here, you get to compete against another team in a controlled environment. Your starters are going to get the bulk of work this week and you’re still evaluating. We’re still in training camp and evaluating. The fact that we get to see a different team, a different structure, those are all things that are beneficial to us as a football team.”