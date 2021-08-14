Jaguars Announce Inactives For Preseason Week 1: Chark and Bryan Included

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced their inactive players for the preseason Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. Receiver DJ Chark and defensive lineman Taven Bryan are included.

The full list is as follows:

Safety Rudy Ford

Wide receiver Tim Jones

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

Wide receiver DJ Chark

Safety Daniel Thomas

Offensive guard Andrew Norwell

Defensive lineman Taven Bryan

Wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Chark is likely to miss the entire preseason after suffering a hairline break in a finger during practice. He received surgery to repair the break a week ago. He has continued to be present at practice, albeit in street clothes and a brace.

Taven Bryan spent the majority of the first three weeks of training camp on the Non Football Injury list. He returned to the practice field on Thursday, but did not practice. Rather he observed from the side in street clothes.

Four receivers being held out is par for the course with training camp thus far. It is the unit that has seen the most injuries. The front office has signed a bevy of new faces to add camp bodies during training camp.

The inactive list indicates an injury and inability to play. Certain starters and veterans might not see the field during the first pre-season game either however. On Thursday, Head Coach Urban Meyer told reporters that he and his coordinators were still finalizing who would play on Saturday night and for how many series. The ultimate factor would be need.

"I’m learning and listening," said the first-time NFL coach. "I think when you say ones, you have a guy like [Brandon] Linder that’s an eight, nine-year vet that may come out a little earlier than a guy that just started that needs more reps. It’s more instead of say first team, it’s more of an individual basis. But we’ll have that final meeting after practice today.”