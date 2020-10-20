Jaguars Announce Partnership to Create Ballot Drop Box at TIAA Bank Field

With efforts continuing nationwide to encourage the civic duty of voting before the election, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced a partnership on Monday to create a secure vote-by-mail ballot drop box in TIAA Bank Field.

The Jaguars entered into the partnership with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office to open the ballot, which will be in place for the final week of Florida’s early voting window. The drop box will be available from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. The ballot drop box is another aspect of the Jaguars’ season-long “Get in the Game” campaign.

Julian Duncan, the Jaguars chief marketing officer and senior vice president of social responsibility and impact, said in a release that the team is proud to support the option at the stadium, which will be at Lot J, for voters ahead of the close of early voting.

"Our players, coaches and staff have dedicated themselves this season to learning about the critical significance of suffrage and the voting process in our country and region, and believe in the importance of ensuring everyone has an opportunity to have their voice heard whether that’s at the poll or by mail,” Duncan said.

"Given the unique challenges confronting us all in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, we’re proud to support the Supervisor of Elections in making this drive through option at TIAA Bank Field available to Duval County voters for the final week of early voting.”

The Jaguars have been active in promoting voter participation ahead of the 2020 election, including several public announcements in local media to endorse voter registration. The team has also said some front office employees have received poll worker training to work at precincts on Election Day, while others have helped support community outreach programs moving forward.

“We challenge everyone to exercise their democratic duty and take the time to register and vote,” WR Chris Conley said when the Jaguars announced the 'Get in the Game' campaign in September.

"For me, simply voting is not enough. I think it’s crucial to encourage and empower others around me to take advantage of the opportunity to let their voice be heard. Sports and society have always been intertwined, and as an NFL player, I’m hoping to use my platform to stress the importance of voting to Jacksonville residents and others around this country. The time is now.”