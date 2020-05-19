Jaguars Announce Plans for Phase 1 of Reopening of Team Facilities

After closing their team facilities with the rest of the NFL in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jacksonville Jaguars have now laid out their plan for phase one of the reopening process.

"Per the NFL’s protocol for the reopening of club facilities, the Jaguars and Bold Events will begin phase 1 of the reopening of their offices on Tuesday, May 26," the Jaguars said in a statement Tuesday. "Despite the personnel restrictions that have been in place since March 12, the Jaguars’ football and business operations have remained fully open on a virtual basis for the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The reopening of the Jaguars office under established NFL guidelines represents a positive next step toward the return of Jaguars football,” said Jaguars President Mark Lamping.

“The Jaguars have remained open for business throughout the last several weeks, and I’m exceptionally proud of how our employees transitioned to virtual collaboration. They maintained the same high standard of customer service our fans have come to expect and have found creative ways to keep fans informed, engaged, active and entertained. Just as we will do for our fans, players and coaches, the Jaguars will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of our staff.”

Head athletic trainer Scott Trulock will serve as the team's newly-appointed infection control officer during the reopening of facilities, while the Jaguars have organized an Infectious Response Team with team leadership, medical personnel, and security, operations, and legal department members.

"The IRT, led by Head Team Physician Kevin Kaplan, Team Internist Mike Yorio and Infectious Disease Physician Ken Meyer, has been in constant communication to ensure that the health and safety of all employees is paramount and have enacted the following protocols in conjunction with all NFL guidelines and advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local and state government," the Jaguars said.

The IRT team will be responsible for the implementation of a screening process, which requires employees to complete a training exercise and questionnaire and undergo multiple temperature checks, the Jaguars said.

A maximum of 75 employees, but no more than 50% of the Jaguars' football staff, will be allowed to be on site at TIAA Bank Field beginning next Tuesday. This group includes members from the team's football operations, strength and conditioning, athletic training, equipment, facility management and technology departments.

Coaches, and players who are not undergoing medical rehabilitation at the stadium, are not yet allowed at TIAA Bank Field, while all non-employee visitors are also being kept away from the facilities.

"All employees that return to the facility will do so on a voluntary basis, as long as they are comfortable returning to the stadium," the Jaguars said.

"Masks must be worn in the stadium by all employees unless they are alone in their offices. For those employees that work in close proximity to others, the team’s IRT has been working to construct a strategic entry plan to maintain proper social distancing and will institute a rotational work schedule based on office location and timing.

"Protocol for how the team would respond to a situation where someone tests positive for COVID-19 or experiences related-symptoms has been created by the club’s IRT and will be handled in a diligent manner. "