SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Announce Practice Updates For Several Key Players

John Shipley

The Jaguars will be without a couple of players during Sunday's practice, though one key member of the secondary is fully back. 

Before Sunday's practice began, the Jaguars announced the following updates: 

* Safety Ronnie Harrison had been cleared from the concussion protocol and would be back to practicing completely. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Thursday that Harrison had reported symptoms, but it looks like he's back and ready to go.

* Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson is still out of practice with an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Henderson last practiced on Tuesday, with the Jaguars having a day off on Wednesday and then Henderson sitting Thursday due to the illness. He was then included with 17 other players as having a "maintenance day" on Friday, and sat out of Saturday's practice with an illness. The team said he should return to practice within the next few days. 

* Defensive tackle Taven Bryan was injured during Saturday's practice and is being held out today with a bone bruise on his left knee. 

* Dede Westbrook is out with a shoulder injury for the second consecutive day. 

* Rookie tight end Tyler Davis is out with a knee issue.

Besides those players and Yannick Ngakoue, who has yet to report to camp or sign his franchise tag tender, the Jaguars look to be at full strength for Sunday's practice. They will practice again on Monday and Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday. 

With Henderson once again out of practice, look for other corners to get an increase in reps. Tramaine Brock, Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott will be three worth monitoring throughout Sunday. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Sign Free Agent Tight End Matt Flanagan

Former Washington tight end Matt Flanagan is now a member of the Jaguars tight end room after the team announced his signing on Saturday.

John Shipley

Jaguars Practice Heats Up: Observations and Notes From Saturday's Training Camp

The Jaguars practice got a bit more animated on Saturday, leading to a number of players standing out.

John Shipley

The Future of the Jaguars Pass Rush: Josh Allen, K'Lavon Chaisson and the Legacy of Calais Campbell

Just a little over a week into 2020 training camp, defensive end Josh Allen has emerged as a defensive leader, particularly in reference to rookie K'Lavon Chaisson. He attributes the ability to do so largely to lessons he was taught by Calais Campbell.

KassidyHill

Inside AFC South: Who Has Been Each Team's Most Improved Player in Training Camp?

In this weeks edition of Inside AFC South, we ask the question of who has been each team's most improved player so far in training camp?

John Shipley

Where Do Oddsmakers Thing Yannick Ngakoue Will Play in 2020?

Where Yannick Ngakoue plays in 2020 is truly anyone's guess, but oddsmakers think some teams have better chances than others to have the Pro Bowler on their roster.

John Shipley

First of Four Classic Jaguars Games Set to Re-Air Friday, Featuring Playoff Win in Pittsburgh

Jacksonville's last playoff win will be re-aired locally and on the team's website at 8 p.m.

John Shipley

Jaguars QB Coach Ben McAdoo Developing Positive Early Impressions of Gardner Minshew

In his first job in the NFL since being fired by the New York Giants, Ben McAdoo will be tasked with helping develop Gardner Minshew, a job he so far has enjoyed.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Josh Mauro Suspended For First 5 Games of 2020

Jacksonville now has two defensive linemen who will be suspended for the first handful of games of the season.

John Shipley

5 Non-Starters Who Have Impressed at Jaguars Training Camp Thus Far

With the Jaguars in the full swing of training camp, who along the second and third-team units has impressed so far?

John Shipley

The Jaguars Defense Gets Its Day and Other Observations from Friday's Training Camp

Rookie and depth players received an extra opportunity to impress during the Jacksonville Jaguars' Friday training camp practice. Jaguar Report breaks down who stood out the most.

KassidyHill