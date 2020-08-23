Jaguars Announce Practice Updates For Several Key Players

The Jaguars will be without a couple of players during Sunday's practice, though one key member of the secondary is fully back.

Before Sunday's practice began, the Jaguars announced the following updates:

* Safety Ronnie Harrison had been cleared from the concussion protocol and would be back to practicing completely. Head coach Doug Marrone said on Thursday that Harrison had reported symptoms, but it looks like he's back and ready to go.

* Rookie cornerback CJ Henderson is still out of practice with an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Henderson last practiced on Tuesday, with the Jaguars having a day off on Wednesday and then Henderson sitting Thursday due to the illness. He was then included with 17 other players as having a "maintenance day" on Friday, and sat out of Saturday's practice with an illness. The team said he should return to practice within the next few days.

* Defensive tackle Taven Bryan was injured during Saturday's practice and is being held out today with a bone bruise on his left knee.

* Dede Westbrook is out with a shoulder injury for the second consecutive day.

* Rookie tight end Tyler Davis is out with a knee issue.

Besides those players and Yannick Ngakoue, who has yet to report to camp or sign his franchise tag tender, the Jaguars look to be at full strength for Sunday's practice. They will practice again on Monday and Tuesday before an off day on Wednesday.

With Henderson once again out of practice, look for other corners to get an increase in reps. Tramaine Brock, Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo and Josiah Scott will be three worth monitoring throughout Sunday.