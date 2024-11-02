Jaguars Appear Ready For Dangerous Eagles Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars have many problems that have plagued the team this season.
While they have struggled on both sides of the ball at different points this season, the defense has cost the team multiple games over the last few weeks and nearly cost the team one of the two wins it has on the season.
The defense has legitimate reasons for their recent misfortune, but improved play is still expected from the group of professional athletes.
In numerous critical statistical categories, Jacksonville's defense is near the bottom of the league, as the unit suffered injuries early in the season. Injuries and overall poor performance have followed the Jaguars defense all season.
Four of the Jaguars' six losses have come by five points or less, but their defense has allowed 27 points or more in four of the last five games.
After a narrow loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, the Jaguars are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road this Sunday. Jaguars' defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen knows the weapons the Eagles have on offense can give defenses fits, especially a struggling defense like Jacksonville's.
“They've got some really good talent, really good talent," Nielsen said. "He's playing at a high level since he's been back. Physical receiver, really physical, catch point, strong hands. He's really good on press coverage and getting off the line, and he has great speed. So, it's going to be a good challenge.
“We've just got to play our game. We’ve got to get in and make it a physical game for him. We’ve got to play some coverage over the top, so he doesn't just catch fade balls and things like that people are doing.
The Jaguars have one of the worst defenses in the league. The unit will be tested against a talented Eagles offense that contains quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown. Nielsen knows the defense must be prepared to handle the dynamic duo of receivers.
“But two really good receivers," Nielsen said. "And then the speed that DeVonta has, he can take the top off any coverage. So, just executing, we're going to have to play some shell to it. Definitely have to stay over the top of those guys and then mix it up. Just keep mixing up the coverages on him just so he doesn't get a single-high read and goes out to the X or Z every play.”
