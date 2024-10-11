Jaguars-Bears: 3 Things to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking the 2024 season overseas this Sunday, with the hope of going on a run to revive their playoff hopes. First up in their way will be the Chicago Bears.
If the Jaguars are going to improve to 2-4, they will need to find a way to get past a 3-2 Bears team that has shown plenty of growth this season.
In the Jaguars' pursuit of their second victory, here are the top storylines to watch.
Can Tank Bigsby keep it up?
There are few -- if any -- running backs playing at a higher level than Tank Bigsby right now. He is averaging over eight rushing yards after contact per attempt. He has given the Jaguars an explosive running element over the last two weeks that has helped the offense put forth their best back-to-back performances of the season.
The law of averages says Bigsby's staggering rate of big plays will eventually decrease. But the Bears' run defense does have some holes, and the Jaguars' offensive line has improved by leaps and bounds over the last two weeks.
If Bigsby can keep his hot streak going just one more week, he could help the Jaguars out of a tight spot against a good pass defense.
Caleb Williams and the Jaguars' defense
The Jaguars have played some big-time quarterbacks this season. They faced Tua Tagovaiola in Week 1 before seeing Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud in back-to-back weeks in Weeks 3 and 4.
Week 5 was an aging Joe Flacco, but Flacco is one of the best veteran backup types in the league. And while Caleb Williams is the most inexperienced of any quarterback the Jaguars have faced this year, he is still too talented to ignore.
Williams was clearly being forced to adjust to NFL defenses during the first few weeks of his career. Now, it looks like things are slowing down for the No. 1 pick who many consider to be the best quarterback prospect since Trevor Lawrence in 2021.
Williams has the talent to make the Jaguars' defense pay if they aren't up to snuff.
Doug Pederson vs. Matt Eberflus
Sunday's game will be an interesting look at the path not taken. Matt Eberflus was someone the Jaguars were interested in during their pursuit of Urban Meyer's replacement as they cast a wide net and extensive search. Eberflus of course ended up signing on with the Bears, while the Jaguars went with Doug Pederson.
On Sunday, we will see how Pederson's offense will match up with a defense that Eberflus has turned into a force since last season.
It will be Pederson's first time matching up with an Eberflus defense since 2018, but the Jaguars are coming off their two best offensive performances of the season in the last two weeks.
A win on Sunday would only further cement the Jaguars' good fortune during the 2022 process.
