Jaguars-Bills Injury Update: Key Jaguars Starter Misses Second Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking more and more like they won't have tight end Evan Engram on Monday Night Football.
Engram didn't practice for the second consecutive day on Friday, a result of a hamstring injury he sustained in the pre-game wamrups ahead of the Jaguars' Week 2 home contest vs. the Cleveland Browns.
Week 2 was the first start Engram has missed in his Jaguars career, and two straight practices without reps do not bode well for his chances this week.
With Engram out last week, the Jaguars leaned on second-year tight end Brenton Strange. Strange caught three passes for 65 yards in the best performance of his career, giving the Jaguars boosted confidence in him during Engram's likely abscence.
“That was very encouraging to see. That's something we've always known Brenton is capable of. It's just the opportunity hasn't necessarily been there," Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor said on Friday. "Then Evan, obviously, suffered an injury pregame under the 90-minute mark. Not being able to get anybody else up too. Brenton you know is going to have a larger role right there. I thought he responded.
"It's similar to how we talked about Brian: the moment's not too big for him. He knows exactly what he's supposed to do. I thought it was impressive for him. That's the most amount of snaps he’s played. He's still involved in special teams as well. So, to remain as physical and as locked in and dialed in as he was and be able to make plays when his opportunity presented, it was impressive to see. I think that's, again, like we expected from him, but the opportunity came, and he was ready for it.”
Also listed on the Jaguars' Friday injury report were three limited players: defensive back Darnell Savage (quad), running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder), and offensive tackle Cam Robinson (knee).
"You always want to have good players, and he’s a good player. But last week didn’t feel like—next man up, and Jarrian [Jones] went out there and he performed pretty well," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said about Savage, who missed last week.
"As well as the group, thought we covered really well last week. But having him back, now we've got another guy out there who’s a good player and allows another guy to free up personnel packages and do things like that. So, we never want to lose a guy for a game or two games or whatever it is, but happy to have him back and get him back into the role and routine of playing football and we’ll see him out there on Monday.”
