Jaguars-Bills: Star Offensive Player Misses First Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars were missing a core piece of their offense during Thursday's practice, which was the first day of practice this week as they prepare to face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
Tight end Evan Engram was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice after sustaining a hamstring injury during pre-game warmups last week.
The Jaguars also had safety Darnell Savage (quad) and running back Tank Bigsby (shoulder) listed as limited.
“Evan right now, he's a little bit further away. So, we'll have to take it kind of day-by-day right now with him," Pederson said. "Sav, we're going to work back in to practice a little bit today and just sort of get him progressed. Hopefully he's available.”
As for Bigsby, who suffered a shoulder injury on a kickoff return in the first half of the Week 2 loss to the Browns, Pederson indicated he should be available to play.
“Yeah, he's doing well. He's on track. Yes," Pederson said.
As for the Bills, they were missing linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson, while defensive ends Dawuane Smoot, Javon Solomon, and Casey Toohill were all limited.
Johnson has already been ruled out for the contest, which could be good news for a Jaguars offense that is still trying to get slot receiver Christian Kirk going. Kirk has seen just seven targets through two weeks and will now face a backup nickel corner on Monday night.
"He's one of our best players and obviously, we have a lot of chemistry, and we've played a lot together. He's a guy I trust a lot, and you're exactly right. I've got to get him going this week and I've got a lot of trust and faith that it will get going this week and I'm not really concerned about that," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said on Thursday.
"I know it's going to happen. We've got to keep trusting the system and keep putting the best plan we can together, but of course, he has to be an emphasis and just the way he impacts the game. You've got to get him the ball and get him in a rhythm.”
