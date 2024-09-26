Jaguars Bitter AFC Rival Spiraling With QB Situation?
2024 has not been kind to AFC South quarterbacks so far.
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans offense has yet to meet their sky high-expectations; Anthony Richardson looks every bit of the raw prospect he was billed to be for the Indianapolis Colts; and Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have scored only 40 points in three weeks, better than only two other NFL teams thus far.
But no other AFC South team is struggling at the quarterback position like the Tennessee Titans with Will Levis. Levis has flashed legit talent, but he has also been too mistake-prone.
Levis has turned the ball eight times this season, leading the NFL. Three of those turnovers came in a 30-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
Despite the poor showing, the Titans don't yet seem willing to pull the trigger on benching Levis for veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.
"Yeah. There's nothing -- we got to play better around him. Again, I'm not going to overreact to an interception. Those things happen," Titans head coach Brian Callahan said on Sunday.
"Guys throw picks. We just can't give it to their team. We keep giving up points the other way. It's killer. It's hard to overcome. We've not played a complete game at any phase at any point yet. We're capable of way better than what we put on the field the last three weeks. No one's coming to save us, so we've got to figure it out."
If Levis continues to be careless with the football, however, that could change. And since the Jaguars don't play the Titans until the second half of the season, that means there is a very real chance the Jaguars will see Rudolph twice this year.
If Levis continues to put the ball in harm's way, he may force the Titans to make the decision for the best of the team.
"We got to get fixed, whatever that looks like. However that looks, it doesn't really matter. We can't lead the league in turnovers at the quarterback position and expect to win a lot of games. So that part has got to get better," Callahan said.
