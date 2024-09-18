Jaguars Bitter AFC South Rival Dealt Massive Blow
The Jacksonville Jaguars still have a few weeks before they host the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium, but they have already earned an advantage.
The Colts announced that Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner would head to injured reserve with an ankle injury Tuesday, meaning he will officially miss the Jaguars vs. Colts bout in Week 5.
Buckner is one of the best defensive tackles in the entire NFL and is arguably the Colts' best player overall. Without him, the Colts will have a gaping hole in the middle of their defense in a critical week for both AFC South teams.
"He's a strong presence in that D-line room, and not only the D-line but the whole defense. They look to him, they see him on the field, they have great trust in him and know that he's going to play his tail off," Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said this week, summing up just how important Buckner is to the Colts' defense.
On top of Buckner's normal success week in and week out, he has thrived against the Jaguars in recent years. According to NextGenStats, Buckner had six pressures, two sacks, an 11.5 percent pressure rate, and seven stops against the Jaguars in two games in 2023.
In two games in 2022, Buckner recorded four pressures, one sack, and five stops.
The Colts' run defense has struggled mightily this year with Buckner not at 100 percent, allowing a league-worst 237 rushing yards per game and 5.1 yards per carry. Without Buckner in the middle of the defense for at least the next month, the Colts' glaring flaw could become that much more of an issue.
The Jaguars' offensive line has come under fire during the 2024 season following an 0-2 start, so any time they can have a game against a defense without their best defensive lineman is a win.
"I think the confidence is still there. That's the thing," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"I think the communication is probably the biggest issue. Some of the hits yesterday was the fact that whether it was Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] or Mitch [OL Mitch Morse], I mean, these are things we’ve got to fix, making protection calls and letting guys free."
