Jaguars Rival’s Big Offseason Move Turning Out To Be a Bust
When the Tennessee Titans traded for star Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, the expectation was that they were getting one of the best defenders in football. Someone whose talents would elevate not just a secondary, but an entire defense.
The Titans doubled down on Sneed once they got him in the building, signing him to a four-year, $76.4 million deal with $55 million in guarantees.
So far, though, the Titans have gotten a minimal return on their investment.
Sneed started the first five games of the season, recording 23 tackles and two tackles for loss but no interceptions or pass breakups. Since then, though, Sneed hasn't been able to hit the field for a Titans team that has seen its season slip away with each loss.
Sneed has missed the last four games with a quad injury, but the Titans have yet to place him on injured reserve. The Titans were obviously hoping they would get Sneed back on the field within the month he missed, but it continues to look like Sneed is on the fast track to miss a fifth game since he has missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices.
"It's been tough, it's been hard," Sneed said via TennesseeTitans.com
"I want to be out there with my brothers, my teammates. It's been kind of challenging for me that I can't get out there. Coming into my first year with the organization, trying to make a name for myself here, it's been kind of challenging, and frustrating."
The only reason the Titans are not in the cellar of the AFC South is because of the Jaguars' 2-8 start. While some of the Titans' offseason moves have started to pick up steam in recent weeks, the inability to get any sort of impact from Sneed has been one of the most disappointing aspects of a disappointing Titans season.
If Sneed does return over the next several weeks, however, he could be back in the lineup to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have not yet played the Titans this season but will play them in two of their final five games to close out the 2024 season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE