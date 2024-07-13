Jaguars' Brandon Scherff Earns Votes in List of Best Interior Offensive Linemen
Entering his third year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, right guard Brandon Scherff is still one of the most respected guards in the NFL.
In this year's ranking of the top interior offensive linemen from ESPN, who polled up to 80 NFL coaches, executives and scouts, Scherff didn't land in the top 10 or the honorable mentions but did lead the pack in terms of other players who received votes.
Scherff was voted the No. 3 interior lineman in ESPN's rankings in 2022 and then the No. 9 lineman in 2023.
The Jaguars signed Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract with $30 million in guarantees in 2022.
Scherff has started all 34 regular season games since signing with the Jaguars two offseasons ago, along with starting two playoff games. He has also been voted an offensive captain in back-to-back seasons.
The Jaguars re-worked Scherff's deal this offseason, adding void years and ensuring the veteran right guard would return in 2024. Scheff is the most experienced player on the line and will line up with a new center in Mitch Morse, but with most of the 2023 offensive line still in place otherwise,
"If you think about it, Cam [OL Cam Robinson], Ezra, Luke [OL Luke Fortner], Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff] and Ton [OL Anton Harrison] played one game together. Last game of the regular season," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this offseason.
"We’ve had that revolving door on the left side for whatever reason; injury, performance, whatever it might be. Cam, the suspension, and the injury late in the season, he missed eight games. We didn’t have consistency; we didn’t have continuity. That affects five guys up front. That’s what we have to get back to, we have to get back to a little bit more consistency there but we can also help them as coaches and prepare them better. I know we will starting this offseason.”