Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Makes Appearance to Support Jayden Daniels
Now that the Jacksonville Jaguars season is over, the players have some time off before they get ready for next season.
Players spend their time doing different things during the offseason. Some are on vacation, spending time with their family, or just getting ready for training camp.
For Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. he started his offseason by going to an NFL Playoff game.
Thomas went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Washington Commanders playoff game in Tampa Bay. Thomas went to the game to support his former college quarterback and teammate Jayden Daniels, the rookie quarterback of the Commanders.
Thomas was not the only former teammate to support Daniels on Sunday. Thomas was with another former college teammate. New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers was with Thomas supporting Daniels as well.
Thomas, Nabers, and Daniels were all college teammates at Louisiana State University. Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy award. His two biggest targets were Thomas and Nabers. They all helped each other at LSU, and it worked out great for all of them coming out of college.
After their 2023 season at LSU, all of their draft stock went up in the 2024 draft.
Daniels went second overall to the Commanders. Nabers went sixth overall to the Giants. And Thomas went 23rd overall to the Jaguars. All three have also found success in their rookie seasons in the NFL.
Thomas was the No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars. He finished the season with over 1000 yards and broke the franchise record for receiving yards. He became the first rookie in Jaguars history to go over the 1000-yard mark. He finished the year with 1282 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Nabers was the main receiver for the Giants as well. He went over the 1000 yard mark and had 109 catches on the season, only behind Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Nabers finished the year with seven touchdowns.
Daniels led his team to the playoffs as the starting quarterback with a 12-5 record. On Sunday with his college teammates in attendance, he led the Commanders to a 23-20 victory. Giving his team their first playoff win since 2005.
All three players future are look bright for years to come in the NFL.
