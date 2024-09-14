Jaguars-Browns: Final Injury Report Includes Star Free Agent Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without another key member of their secondary against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that he expected the team's injured players -- a group that consists of left tackle Cam Robinson, linebacker Caleb Johnson, and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy -- to play vs. the Browns. There is one exception, however, and that is starting defensive back Darnell Savage, who Pederson said is expected to not play.
Pederson said Savage's quad injury was sustained during practice this week.
Savage started in the slot for the Jaguars last week after signing with the team as a free agent in March. Savage was one of the Jaguars' standout performers in a narrow loss against the Miami Dolphins, with the former Green Bay Packer safety making several impressive plays in coverage.
“Very, very unique. He played really well. His speed, sometimes in the secondary when you don't show up with a lot of statistics, regardless of whatever position, could mean you played really well. The ball didn't go to you because you're tight coverage, things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week.
"The nickel safety, and if you need him to in a pinch, he can go out there and play some corner, certain things, because nickel's very similar. So, you fired up about the guy. He's very confident. He came off the field feeling very confident, he did a good job."
The Jaguars will also be without cornerback Tyson Campbell, leaving the team a bit thin in terms of experience entering the game. Signs throughout the week have indicated Montatric Brown will start in Campbell's place, while Savage's role could be filled by any number of players.
“Yeah, that’s part of our job as coaches, and we have a great scouting department here to get us ready for the potential backups in those situations," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday.
"I don’t know that both have been officially ruled out. But if they are, we know who the candidates are that could go in there, and you study those players and you make sure your players understand those players; how they play, what their strengths are, those type of things.”
As for the Browns, they will be without both tight end David Njoku and left tackle Jedrick Wills. Right tackle Jack Conklin is questionable.
