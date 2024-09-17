Jaguars-Browns: Week 2 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (60 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 60 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 60 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 60 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 60 (100%)
RT Anton Harrison: 60 (100%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 60 (100%)
WR Gabe Davis: 57 (93%)
WR Christian Kirk: 53 (88%)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.: 44 (73%)
RB Travis Etienne: 43 (72%)
TE Brenton Strange: 41 (68%)
TE Luke Farrell: 28 (47%)
RB D'Ernest Johnson: 17 (28%)
WR Parker Washington: 13 (22%)
WR Devin Duvernay: 3 (5%)
- Tank Bigsby didn't play an offensive snap due to a shoulder injury he sustained during a kickoff return in the first half, which led to more more snaps for backup running back D'Ernest Johnson.
- Brian Thomas led the Jaguars in receiving despite playing the third-most snaps among the wide receivers. It may be time for his volume to increase.
- Devin Duvernay has taken over the Jamal Agnew role, getting one touch on just three snaps. When he is on the field, there is a good chance the ball goes to him.
Defense (72 snaps)
SS Antonio Johnson: 72 (100%)
FS Andre Cisco: 70 (97%)
CB Montaric Brown: 69 (96%)
CB Ronald Darby: 60 (83%)
LB Foyesade Oluokun: 59 (82%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 57 (79%)
DE Travon Walker: 55 (76%)
DE Josh Hines-Allen: 53 (74%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 49 (68%)
LB Devin Lloyd: 48 (67%)
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter: 36 (50%)
DL Arik Armstead: 34 (47%)
DL DaVon Hamilton: 27 (38%)
DL Ezezi Otomewo: 25 (35%)
LB Chad Muma: 13 (18%)
LB Yasir Abdullah: 13 (18%)
DE Myles Cole: 13 (18%)
LB Ventrell Miller: 13 (18%)
CB Tre Flowers: 11 (15%)
CB De'Antre Prince: 11 (15%)
S Daniel Thomas: 4 (6%)
- Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said cornerback Montaric Brown had an "excellent" game against the Browns, and it showed in the snap counts. The Jaguars let him play nearly the entire game, and against some great receivers.
- Arik Armstead played the third-most snaps along the interior defensive line for a second week in a row. He will likely see his snaps increase as the weeks go on, but the Jaguars are spreading plenty of snaps across the defensive line right now.
- De'Antre Prince made his NFL debut after not playing a snap in Week 1. He impressed, too, making a nice play against Amari Cooper in coverage.
