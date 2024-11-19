Jaguars' Bye Couldn't Come at a Better Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars had their worst loss in franchise history on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. It was a game the coaching staff and players could not afford to get embarrassed in.
It was a surprise to see no changes made on Monday, but still, no one's job is safe in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are in their bye week, giving more time for ownership to think about decisions.
The bye week also gives the team. coaching staff, and players time to get away from football and relax and reset.
The Jaguars defense will benefit the most from the bye week. The last few weeks have been rough for the defense. They have spent most of the games on the field, with a high snap count.
“One, yeah, they’ve been on the field a lot in the last four games," saidJaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "They’re at I think it was right around 80 snaps on average, give or take a few plays. That’s a lot in a row, consecutively in a row, to be playing. Eleven-straight games, two weeks in London. And look, I’m not making excuses for anything, I’m just kind of trying to paint a
picture. And then you add on top of that, we’re not winning. We’re not executing. We’re not
winning games. I think all of that, from a team perspective, not just the defense, but a team
perspective, the guys are tired. The guys are mentally and physically fatigued. This is a good
time to step away and take a break, and recharge for the last six games.”
The Jaguars organization has a lot to look into during the bye week. They have coaching changes to consider. But more importantly, what are they going to do with starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, if he wants to come back after the bye and play the rest of the season?
“My plan was to bring them in tomorrow. We're still getting together tomorrow in the morning. We’ve got a couple of things we got to take care of, sort of business side. But other than that, my plan was to get them in here and do a little work tomorrow as well. But I think where we are, the best thing is just cut them loose, let them start getting healthy, let them get fresh, get away, get away from me, I'll get away from them, type thing. And enjoy the week."
