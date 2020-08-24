Jaguars Training Camp Observations: Keelan Cole Provides Tough Matchup For CJ Henderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While over a dozen of key players did not practice on Monday due to maintenance days, the Jaguars still had an interesting training camp practice on Monday, which was the team's fifth-consecutive day of practice in a row.

So, who stood out during the day, whether it was in one-on-ones, team drills, or in individual reps? We give you our observations from the day below.

Keelan Cole gets the best of CJ Henderson ... a few times

The highlight of what was a relatively mild practice was certainly the battles between Keelan Cole and CJ Henderson during one-on-one drills. Matched up with Cole on nearly every rep, Henderson was able to get reps against the most experienced wide receiver on the field (Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and DJ Chark did not practice). But in Henderson's first day back on the field since last Tuesday, he was more or less playing catchup in coverage vs. Cole, who has had a strong training camp.

Cole was able to beat Henderson on a number of releases during one-on-ones in the red zone, finding himself open with ease on a number of breaking routes. Once he hit the top of the route and sunk his hips, he created easy separation in the majority of his reps vs. Henderson. On the last rep between the two, Cole beat Henderson on an inside route which resulted in Henderson displaying some extremely visible frustration.

While Henderson lost the battles vs. Cole, it does need to be put into context that this was his first practice in nearly a week, and he was going against a fourth-year wideout who has stuck around with the Jaguars for a reason. But make no mistake, Cole got the better of the No. 9 overall pick on Monday.

Josiah Scott continues to stand out

It might be tough for fourth-rounder Josiah Scott to get many defensive snaps this year consider D.J. Hayden, Jacksonville's incumbent slot cornerback, is also arguably their best defensive back. But even if he is in more of a reserve role as a rookie, the Jaguars have to be impressed with what they have seen from the feisty cornerback.

Scott has put together a couple of good practices in a row, but he had a terrific showing Monday in one-on-ones. In one rep, he was beaten off the line of scrimmage by Marvelle Ross, which created a window for Josh Dobbs to attempt to fit a pass into. But Scott showed terrific recovery ability, using his burst to catch back up to Ross and showing good instincts and ball skills while he climbed the ladder to intercept the pass. Scott also had a pass breakup on a breaking route later in the drills. He has been impressive, even more so than expected.

Maintenance day for Gardner Minshew

For the first time in training camp this year, a red No. 15 jersey was nowhere to be found on the field. Starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II was added to the team's "maintenance day" list, joining over a dozen other key players who did not practice on Monday.

The Jaguars have been using this strategy to manage their players in a precautionary way, so it is certainly nothing to be concerned about. Still, it was a bit jarring at first to see Minshew walk onto the field without any practice gear. Minshew would join the quarterback group and look on during practice, getting a chance to see how the other passers operate in Jay Gruden's offense. Look for Minshew to return Tuesday as the Jaguars have a physical practice before their day off on Wednesday.

Young pass-catchers display skills

With most of the top of Jacksonville's wide receiver and tight end depth charts not practicing on Monday, it gave the Jaguars' young pass-catchers plenty of chances to show what they could do. Between Laviska Shenault, Collin Johnson and Tyler Davis, the Jaguars have a number of rookie offensive weapons worth monitoring, and each made plays Monday.

Shenault was an extremely difficult receiver for any cornerback to cover on Monday, beating both Chris Claybrooks and Tramaine Brock on a few different reps. Shenault's best rep came when he won a hand-fighting battle with Claybrooks and earned separation near the end zone, eventually catching a touchdown pass from Mike Glennon. Johnson continued to show off better than expected quickness and route running, winning several one-on-ones thanks to his size and hands and then getting open on a route vs. CJ Henderson in team drills. Davis, meanwhile, got open deep down the sideline and did a good job tracking a Glennon pass for a big gain during team drills.

Will Richardson settles in

On Monday, third-year offensive lineman and newly-converted left tackle Will Richardson had a solid practice, just a day after Jaguars offensive line coach George Warhop declared that Cam Robinson was the team's starting left tackle but that he had seen Richardson improving. In team drills, Richardson did a good job of creating holes vs. mostly reserve players, but it was what he did in one-on-ones that impressed.

In all of his one-on-one drills during the day, Richardson only noticeably lost a rep to one player -- rookie K'Lavon Chaisson. And even Chaisson lost a couple of reps to Richardson before he was able to use his speed to get some separation. Against everyone else, though, Richardson pitched a shutout, reaffirming Warhop's statement that he is quickly settling in at left tackle.

Musings