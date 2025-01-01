Jaguars' Can Finish on a High Note Against their AFC South Opponents
The Jacksonville Jaguars season has not gone the way they invasion. With multiple injuries to key pieces on both sides of the ball, they were not able to bounce back from them. But there is something positive the team can do with a win in Week 18 over their AFC South division rival, the Indianapolis Colts.
The Jaguars can finish with a record above .500 against the AFC South with a win on Sunday. That will be a positive note heading into the offseason for the team, especially for the young talent on the roster. A win will also go a long way for head coach Doug Pederson who is trying to make a last case to be the coach next season in Jacksonville.
“Yeah, it's sometimes that's difficult to answer," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "You don't put it all on the players, you don't put it all on the coaches, I think we're all in this thing together. We’ve got to look at this thing, I think big picture and kind of see why. I know there were some mistakes made in-game, there were mistakes made by coaches in-game. Everybody has a hand in that and those are things that we can learn from and fix moving forward. I think just from my standpoint as the head coach, I think too, you’ve got to keep educating your players.
"You’ve got to keep talking to your players. In the offseason you’ve got to put them in these situations. You’ve got to put them in different scenarios throughout training camp and really, teach them and understand that everything that we do matters. "I think guys were in position to make plays, [DT] Jordan Jefferson gets his hand up, tip pass; [LB] Devin Lloyd interception, short field, what do you know? Next thing you know, offense is in the end zone or scoring points.
"That's just one situation, but that's what needs to take place, right? That's the complementary aspect of football. I think when we look back on this season, I think it was kind of the offense and the defense not, if the defense played great one day, the offense played poorly and offense played great one day, the defense played poorly. We didn't all put that together."
