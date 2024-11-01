Jaguars Cannot Let Eagles Fly with Key Offensive Weapon
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a tough loss. As they turn the plan to Week 9 this Sunday, it does not get easier.
The Jaguars are headed to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. It is going to be a hostile environment and it might not be such a fun return for head coach Doug Pederson.
With the Eagles having all their weapons back, this defense will have to stay disciplined to have a chance to win this game. The Eagles have two threats to run the ball with. First, skillful running back Saquon Barkley and then quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“Man, that is a great offense we are going up against,” said Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker. “They have a lot of threats as far as quarterback, and running back, and then the offensive line is playing great as well. I feel like that coach is doing a great job with filling in the pieces where they may have had some injuries or some things like that. But I feel like they are a great team as far as running the ball. I feel like that is how they want to be as a team."
The Jaguars defense will see a lot of run pass option [RPO] plays from the Eagles offense this Sunday.
“You just have to be disciplined. Everybody just has to go out there and play their assignment and execute their job on that play. For me if it is surfacing or if it is me doing whatever it is, just have to go out there and execute.”
The pressure is on the Jaguars because sitting at 2-6, there is no room to make mistakes if they want this season to turn around.
“I would not say we count ourselves out. But now it is just to the point, getting into the season you know, once you get into like late November, December. Those are the games that you need to win. Especially, with the divisional opponents that we have coming up on our schedule and things of that nature. We just want to keep digging and get ourselves out of this hole. We know the season is not over until it is over.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.