Jaguars Claim Former Rams RB Darrell Henderson Off Waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their running back room.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars claimed former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson on Wednesday, just one day after the Rams released him

Second-year running back Travis Etienne has been a star for the Jaguars' offense through the first 10 games, but reinforcement was needed following the James Robinson trade a few weeks ago.

Henderson, who the Rams picked with the No. 70 overall pick in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, has rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns this year, averagging 4.0 yards per carry.

Henderson appeared in 50 regular-season games for the Rams over the last four years, starting 28. In that time, he rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, while also catching 66 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

Henderson's best two seasons were 2020-21, with Henderson rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 27 games and 21 starts.

The Jaguars, who are No. 7 in rushing yards through 11 weeks, have seen Etienne run for 725 yards and four touchdowns, but backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner have combined for 13 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown, with 61 of those yards and the only score coming on one Hasty run in Week 6.

"We’ve got to get back on track this week. We’ve got to try to run the football. That just opens so many things up just like it does for Baltimore in the run game. You dabble in a little bit of everything in the run game, just kind of see what works throughout the course of the game, and then you stick to it," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.

"I think they’re a top three run defense and haven’t given up a 100-yard game to a team this year. It’s a tremendous group. They present a lot of problems because what you’ve got to understand, these guys have played a lot of football together. It’s a vet group, played together, even though it’s a new coordinator, scheme-wise, it’s the same. They’ve played a lot of football together. There’s a lot of confidence there, mixed fronts, mixed personnel, can blitz you at any time, and they create some havoc that way. It’s a challenge to run the ball, but you still have to try.”