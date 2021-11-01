Jaguars Claim Former RB Devine Ozigbo Off Waivers From Saints

The Jaguars will be getting a familiar face back on the roster following James Robinson's heel injury, claiming former running back Devine Ozigbo off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Ozigbo spent two seasons with the Jaguars from 2019-2020 and spent training camp with the team this season before being signed to the team's practice squad. The Saints -- who Ozigbo first signed with out of college in 2019 before being released -- signed him off the Jaguars' practice squad earlier this month.

Ozigbo has played in 20 career games over his first three seasons in the NFL. From 2019-2020, he played in 18 games with Jacksonville and recorded 28 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards. He played in two games for New Orleans this season, recording one catch for seven yards and one carry for minus-three yards.

The Jaguars, who now have 52 players on the roster, could look to Ozigbo as a potential short-term option in the event Robinson is not able to play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

Robinson has been the Jaguars' best player in 2021, but the second-year back (who beat Ozigbo out for the starting job in 2020's training camp) was injured after just eight plays and five touches in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, dropping the Jaguars to 1-6 on the season.

"We’re going to talk about that tonight. Like I said, it’s why we went and got Carlos. You look at Carlos and he’s a backup running back to James, but he’s had some good plays for us," Meyer said on Monday. "He runs hard. He ran hard yesterday. On a couple of those he had post-contact yardage. I personally have a lot of confidence in him because of my history with him and Dare [Ogunbowale] at times has shown he’s [capable]. I like those two guys. Obviously, you need more, but I think we’ll get some, I’m hoping to get some positive news on James.”

Robinson has been the most important piece of Jacksonville's offense over the first seven games and the Jaguars' saw their entire unit fall off a cliff without Robinson in the game, with backup Carlos Hyde not rushing for more than seven yards on any of his nine carries, while also having issues in pass protection.

"James is obviously one of our better players and you get your best players the ball. You saw us put Laviska [Shenault Jr.] is the backfield a little bit a couple times to get him the ball. But [with] James, [we have] a lot of confidence," Meyer said on Monday.

"Carlos [Hyde], we had a couple pass protection issues from Carlos and OG [Dare Ogunbowale] after that, a couple. But James is a guy [that] of course you’re going to get him the ball.”

Robinson has been arguably the Jaguars' best player each of the last two seasons and was on an especially hot stretch entering Week 8. Robinson has rushed 88 times for 482 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns in eight games, with 388 of those yards and each touchdown coming in the previous four games.