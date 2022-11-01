Jaguars Claim OL Blake Hance From 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to their interior offensive line depth, claiming guard Blake Hance off of waivers on Tuesday morning.

Hance, 6-6, 310, has played in 24 games and made eight starts in his NFL career. He played in 17 games, making eight starts (six at right tackle and two at left tackle) in 2021 with the Cleveland Browns and played in seven games with the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Hance spent the entire 2019 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad after participating in training camp with the Washington Commanders. A Jacksonville, Ill. Native, he made 47 starts at Northwestern from 2014-18.

Hance is the second lineman the Jaguars have added this month after previously signing John Miller. The Jaguars lost starting left guard Ben Bartch to a season-ending knee injury in Week 5 and have since turned to veteran lineman Tyler Shatley as the starting left guard.

The addition of Hance gives the Jaguars another option alongside Miller and Cole Van Lanen as a backup guard, ultimately giving the Jaguars plenty of depth moving toward the second-half of the season.

The Jaguars appear unlikely to target the offensive line during Tuesday's trade deadline, with four of their starters starting all eight games.

“Listen, anything is possible. We’re always going to do what’s best for Jacksonville. We’re always going to do what’s best for the team," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"If teams call, you’re obviously going to listen and be open to what they have to say or what they’re interested in, but as of right now, the roster is what it is. I like the roster. We’ve got to continue to work and build it, but at the same time, if teams are going to call, then obviously, you’re going to take a listen.”