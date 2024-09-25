Jaguars Coach Addresses Trevor Lawrence, Frustrations with Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to be frustrated about.
A lot.
And after an 0-3 start that most recently saw the Jaguars get embarrassed in a 47-10 defeat on Monday Night Football to the Buffalo Bills, the Jaguars have not been shy about letting their frustrations show.
This has been especially true on the offensive side of the ball, which has struggled more and more with each game and ranks No. 30 in points per game. But while the frustration bubbles, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson thinks there is some good to take from the hard times.
"If anything, our frustrations; player, coach, team, whatever it might be, it actually, I think, it builds a stronger character, builds a stronger bond," Pederson said.
Among those who is likely the most frustrated in Week 4 is quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is currently playing through one of the worst stretches of his entire career.
"We've had great conversations over the last couple of weeks, and we're going to continue to have great conversations," Pederson said.
"I think it's of the utmost that he and I are always on the same page with everything that we do, and we are. It’s part of what we do. There's always going to be tough, difficult conversations, and that's what I appreciate about Trevor. He's willing to listen, he's willing to speak his mind and that's what it takes to work through our issues.”
For the second week in a row, Lawrence appeared at a loss for answers for why he and the passing game are on such a downslide.
"We’ve need to move on and flush it. So that's really the mindset there, it's enough talking and we're not going to talk ourselves into anything. We got to go out there and do it. No one is coming to save us. It's us," Lawrence said after Monday's loss.
"I still got all the trust and faith in our guys, but we have to stick together. This is going to challenge us. Obviously, the first three games haven't gone our way. Tonight was really, really bad. It's going to challenge us, and we’ve got to stick together. We're going to be fine, but we’ve got to go do it.”
