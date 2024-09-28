Jaguars' Coach Isn't Worried About Lacking Key Stat
The Jacksonville Jaguars of 2024, at one point thought to be the best team assembled in history, have struggled mightily through their 0-3 start.
The offense has sputtered and looked completely anemic at times. They have lost the trenches. Trevor Lawrence has had little time do make plays. It has shown on the scoreboard. Perhaps one of the most disappointing aspects of the Jaguars so far has been the defense.
The secondary was a well-known weakness, specifically the cornerback room, which is the thinnest unit on the team. The second level is one of the best in the league when healthy (losing Foyesade Oluokun was a huge loss). The defensive front was supposed to be strong, especially on the edges.
Therein lies one of the Jaguars' biggest problems thus far: the pass rush has been nearly non-existent. Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen isn't worried, however. It's not all about sacks. The Jaguars want to focus on getting penetration and manipulating the pocket.
In doing that, they manipulate the play.
"It’s affecting the quarterback. That's the most important thing in the league is the effects, the hits, the harass, the hands up, things like that," Nielsen said. "Obviously, we all want to have 25 sacks right now. It is an important thing. But it's more so our effects and the things that we're doing. It's also a defensive unit thing, also the rush and the coverage together. Again, ultimately, it falls on me. We're working on it. We'll get it done. We've got good players here. We'll have an effort, today is a third-down day. We're effort and fundamentals, technique, all on pass rushing, getting to the quarterback and covering.
"So, it all goes hand-in-hand and combined. Just very similar to turnovers. You get one, you get two, they come in bunches. Next thing you know, you have a game, five, six, and no one's talking about it anymore. So, it's the point right now, you'd like to have more, we've had a few. But we're certainly working on it and working to get better and not disappointed or down on our guys at all. We’ve just got to keep going to stay the course.”
