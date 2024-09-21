Jaguars Coach on Week 3 Opponent's Dominant Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a tough test on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are rolling, having beaten a tough Arizona Cardinals team and dominating the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium.
However, while the Bills offense is clicking under quarterback Josh Allen, their defense could be the difference-maker. Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor highlighted what made the Bills defense so difficult to defend when he spoke to reporters on Friday.
"I think the D-Line is a very good unit. I think as a whole, they've always done a really good job of communication," Taylor said. "So, they can do a lot of things at a lot of different times that all look the same. It's really, for the most part, it doesn't seem like it's overly complicated, but the fact that they can do what they need to do by making it all look the same is what's really impressive. I have a lot of respect for the communication aspect of it, to all be on the same page all the time, really regardless of who's playing. Then the D-Line is just relentless. They've got a lot of depth, play a lot of bodies, throw a lot at you, they do a good job.”
Of course, All-Pro edge rusher Von Miller is still producing at a high level at the age of 35 years old. Miller has two sacks so far and will likely break the 130-sack mark with a solid performance this season. He currently sits at 125.5.
Miller is a huge reason as to why that Bills defensive front is so difficult to protect against. Taylor gave the All-Pro and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player his kudos.
"If you're going to start listing off the best pass rushers in the league, it's not going to take you long to get to Von Miller still," Taylor said. "He has that respect from us, and really across the league, as you talk to a lot of people that have played him and what they know he's still capable of providing out there."
Miller can still be a game-wrecker and it will be imperative that the Jaguars protect up front if they want a chance against the Bills.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.