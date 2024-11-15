Jaguars Coach on What Makes Lions' Offense So Dangerous
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a stretch of games that few teams in the National Football League would make it through without at least a loss or two. The Jaguars, one of the worst teams in the league, failed to win over that brutal streak of games.
Unsurprisingly, the Jaguars could not win any of the games against the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Minnesota Vikings over the last three weeks.
Luckily for Jacksonville, they get to follow up those three games with one of the few teams in the league with a better record than all three of those teams.
Even better, the Detroit Lions have the second-highest points-per-game average of any team in the NFL.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is aware of the solid offense the Lions have and the challenge the Jaguars defense has ahead of them. Pederson noted how well Lions quarterback Jared Goff has played while in Detroit but Goff’s overall career.
“Obviously, it's a big-play offense,” Pederson said. “It's opportunities to push the ball down the field, play-action pass. That's something that Goff has been good at, even when he was in L.A.
“I think that's something that—the movement game. But again, it all kind of stems off their run. I think it starts there.”
Pederson noted while the Lions are undoubtedly a good team, their recent matchup against the Houston Texans was the best example of how to defend the Lions' offense.
“One of the things that—you look at the tape last week, Houston did a pretty good job of stopping the run a little bit,” Pederson said. “They were able to disrupt Jared and get him off his spot.
“I think those are all key things that you’ve got to be able to do, and tip passes, things like that, that cause some turnovers.
“But this offense is opportunistic. It's another team that is not shy about pushing the ball down the field when they can.”
For the Jaguars to pull off the upset, they must find a way to keep the Lions’ offense off balance. This will require the defense to play solid football on Sunday.
If they do not, the crowd at Ford Field will be hard to take out the game. Playing from behind in a stadium has one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL.
