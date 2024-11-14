Jaguars Coach on What Makes the Lions' Offense Special
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an uphill battle on Sunday in Week 11.
The Jaguars will travel to Detriot to play the Lions. They will do so without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is out with a shoulder injury. No one is going to give the Jaguars a real chance to upset the Lions.
The Lions are at the top of their division and the NFC Conference. The Lions are 8-1 and are on a seven-game winning streak. They are considered not only Super Bowl contenders but Super Bowl favorites.
"I mean obviously I am not in that building but I think it is what every team strives to do," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "Everyone has a plan and you stick to that plan. Sometimes it does not always come to fruition, but you know you have a plan needless, and you know, they have done it well obviously. They have made some good trades over the years and obviously, [Jared] Goff was a big acquisition. And you know, they have done well."
The Lions do have a good offense, but there are some flaws that the Jaguars defense will look to capitalize on.
"It is a big play offense, right. It has the opportunity to push the ball down the field. Play action pass. That is something that Goff has been good at, even when he was in LA. I think that is something that you know the movement game, but again it all kind of stems off their run. I think it starts there. And one of the things, you look at the tape last week, Houston did a pretty good job of sort of stopping the run a little bit. And they were able to disrupt Jared and get him off his spot. I think those are all key things that you got to be able to do and tip passes, things like that, that cause some turnovers. But this offense is opportunistic. It is another team that is not shy about pushing the ball down the field when they can."
If Jacksonville wants any chance to win the game on Sunday, they will need to play a complete team effort. Complimentary football. Getting stops on defense and help from their offense will go a long way in pulling off a potential upset.
