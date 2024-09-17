Jaguars' Coach Reacts to Star Player's Remarks
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had the start to the season they wanted, nor expected. Two winnable games slipped through the fingers of a team Shad Khan called the best in franchise history. A team in win-now mode. No more excuses, it is playoffs or bust.
There are still 15 games left to be played. But right now, the Jaguars are 0-2 and the possibility of an 0-4 start is very possible -- the Jaguars face two elite 2023 playoff teams in the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans.
The offense has been the biggest problem. The offensive line has been bullied. The play-calling is inconsistent. Execution against the Browns was nearly non-existent. After the game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence stated the hard truth.
"I mean, we suck right now, so I'm pretty shocked," Lawrence had said. "Obviously, we had a great off-season, great training camp, and we've got to figure it out. We know we've got a good group, we've got good players, and we can be a really good offense, but clearly we're not. Everybody has got to take accountability, look in the mirror, and fix it."
On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave his thoughts on Lawrence's remarks. They were positive -- Pederson is a player's coach and the environment he has cultivated in Duval was evident in Lawrence's remarks and evidenced in his reaction.
"That's what you want from your leader. I don't want anybody to sugarcoat anything. I think stuff that gets swept under the rug is what kind of gets you beat," Pederson said. "We've got to keep everything in the forefront. We’ve got to keep it in the front of our minds, and listen, he's the franchise, right? He's the starting quarterback and he's the one back there with the football making the decision.
"So, I appreciate the fact that he's taking that role and that lead. It may not be in his nature to do it, but you know what: he's got to do it. I'm excited for that and I think the players will respond. I mean, they're going to support him 100 times over. I think it's a two-way street, I think it's the players will hold him accountable too, and I think it's a two-way street. So, I can appreciate that from him."
