Jaguars Coach Sounds Off On Strange Interaction
In last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen potentially got to decide which one of them was on the field in child-like fashion, so we thought.
Walker and Hines-Allen played a best two-of-three game of rock paper scissors to decide who would be on the field for the Jaguars in the third quarter, down 22-8, with Arik Armstead. Walker ended up winning the battle and recorded his first touchdown in his career after recovering the Eagle fumble.
Fans were curious on the seriousness of deciding who should take the field being left up to a game of rock paper scissors, but defensive coordinator for the Jaguars, Ryan Nielsen, did not think it was all too deep.
"I think it was part of the game where sometimes you get into a game where you're battling, and the guys are feeling good," Nielson said when asked if it bothered him. "I think our guys have been doing a good job of communicating and whatever the case that was. But when they went out there, they were ready to play."
More questions were asked about the situation, curious if the game on the sideline was a way of Nielsen letting his players decide who was going to go out on the field.
"I think we're making way more out of it than what it really was," Nielsen said. "We have a rotation, and as we have seen the entire year, I've seen some things where we've been called hockey subs and things like that. That's what we do is we have a rotation and the next guy up, and at that time, the next guy was up, and away we go."
The situation, per Nielsen, got blown out of proportion by the media when, in reality, it seemed to be just a friendly game of rock paper scissors, not a decider on whoever won taking the field.
"If it was Josh's turn to be up, then he would have been up," Nielsen said. "I don't think the other player who was supposed to be on the field would have let him go on the field."
