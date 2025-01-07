Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 1
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 1
The Jacksonville Jaguars are a bit behind the eight ball when it comes to the head coach search. The Jaguars were one of the last teams to make a move at head coach so far this cycle, with teams like the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, and New England Patriots already getting off to fast starts in terms of putting in interview requests.
The Jaguars will soon follow them, but there is no question that they are currently trailing the rest of the field when it comes to their search for Pederson's replacement.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Monday the team would move quickly to put in their requests, and they will need to.
"We’re going to move quickly to get some people lined up to talk to. How long that process takes? I think Shad mentioned, it’s going to take as long as it takes to identify the right individual," Baalke said. "Is that one interview, is that two interviews? I think we’re going to do our due diligence and be very thorough in this process.”
In terms of what types of candidates the Jaguars will look for, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler indicated the Jaguars would place a high emphasis on offensive prowess.
"We will put in our requests for candidates and then interview them," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said on Monday. "We want them to interview us (and) what we have and be open on how we can be better. Whether it’s organizationally, people, whatever. If it’s legitimate and compelling, certainly I’m open to everything.”
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
