Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 16
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 16
The Jaguars are all set to speak with Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen today according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. That will make Coen the first of three in-person interviews the Jaguars have scheduled, with Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and former New York Jets head coach set to speak in the following days.
As things stand today, Coen makes the most sense as the Jaguars' next head coach. Saleh will obviously have a chance to make his case on Friday, and he has been frequently linked to the Jaguars' job over the last several weeks. And in most cases, where there is smoke, there's fire.
Still, it would ultimately be surprising if this decision doesn't come down to Trevor Lawrence and his development. With Ben Johnson now off the board, Coen is the best possible choice the Jaguars are facing when it comes to a coach who can directly have a positive impact on Lawrence's development.
That is where Saleh and Graham -- whom are both well-respected insider the Jaguars' building -- may come up just short. Both coaches are well-liked leaders and obviously are top defensive minds, but the issue is they may not have a clear path on how to help Lawrence moving forward. It would have to start with a home run offensive coordinator hire, though Saleh's track record in that regard is troubling.
With the Jaguars not permitted to make a hire until after they speak with Graham on Thursday, it would only make sense for the search to stretch all the way to Friday at the least.
