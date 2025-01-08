Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 2
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 2
The Jaguars had a busy day on Tuesday, putting in requests to speak to the following eight coaches:
- Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson
- Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen
- Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken
- Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady
- Green Bay Packers assistant Robert Saleh
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
The clear pattern in this year's group? A lack of retreads. Among the eight coaches the Jaguars have put in formal requests for, the only one who has ever been a head coach in the NFL is Saleh. The rest are successful coordinators who have mostly interviewed for other top jobs before but have never been given the chance to lead a franchise.
This is a stark contrast for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who has leaned on experience in several of his past head coach hirings. Khan has hired five head coaches in his 13 seasons as an owner, and three of them -- Mike Mularkey, Doug Marrone and Doug Pederson -- had been NFL coaches before. The only two who weren't were Gus Bradley and Urban Meyer.
This year's group is certainly far different than the past hires Khan has made, though there is always the chance the Jaguars attempt to speak with former head coaches who do not need to be requested, such as Mike Vrabel and Pete Carroll.
But simply looking at the names associated with the Jaguars' search, it looks like Khan is intent on going with a young, first-time head coach.
