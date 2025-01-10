Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 4
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 4
It is shaping up to be a busy weekend for the Jaguars.
With teams eligible to speak to contracted coaches on the Detroit Lions' and Kansas City Chiefs' staffs, the Jaguars are set to speak to three of the four coordinators on Friday and Saturday in virtual interviews: Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The Jaguars are set to be the fourth team to speak with Johnson this week, getting an interview with him after he also interviews with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.
Johnson has made it clear that he will only speak with teams that he has a genuine interest in, which means the Jaguars at least can check that box. With that said, it is clear they have some serious competition for the top coach on the market.
There was some movement on the coaching interview front on Thursday, with Glenn reportedly turning down an interview with the Patriots. Considering Glenn is taking his interview with the Jaguars, this shows that at least one candidate considers the Jaguars to be a better job than New England.
In terms of what the Jaguars need in their next head coach, quarterback Trevor Lawrence weighed in on Thursday.
"I think that we have the guys to do it, we need to just find more consistency and I think that we need to get some juice back in this place. It seems like we've lost that in the past year and a half or so for whatever reason, and we’ve got to get that back. I think that's something that us as leaders on the team really have to look at and we’ve got to take our part too," Lawrence said.
"This isn't just, we fired Coach Pederson, so now that's all on him. It's on us as players too. We have to get that energy back, we have to take our part of it too because we're the ones out there on the field playing. I think that that's something where we can't just think just because some changes are made, staff and everything around us, that it's all going to fix. We have to be the ones to really change our trajectory, to be honest. But I do have confidence in the type of people we have, the players we have, but this is a big offseason, and we have to really dial in and like I said, build that culture and become just a tough, hard-nosed, gritty team. I think we need more of that.”
