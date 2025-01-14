Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 8
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 8
Tuesday will mark a big day for the Jaguars search, with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh set to take his virtual interview. It remains to be seen just how serious of a candidate Saleh is for the position, but he has also received interest from the Las Vegas Raiders and will receive interest around the NFL as a defensive coordinator.
When speaking to sources across the NFL, Saleh seems far and away the most attractive potential defensive coordinator candidate in the 2025 cycle. That is of course dependent on whether he gets a look as a head coach again, but Saleh is expected to be in high demand one way or another during this offseason.
Also on the coaching news front is that Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen is expected to interview at some point this week. The timing seems fluid; it will not happen on Tuesday, but very easily could happen in the days following.
Look for the rest of the Jaguars interviews to start flowing in this week now that the Jaguars are able to talk to coaches from Wild Card weekend. Only Saleh and Coen were officially eliminated, but the Jaguars will have another bust week or so when it comes to their coaching search.
Since the Jaguars were never in the Mike Vrabel sweepstakes, the New England Patriots hiring him didn't exactly impact their search. The only candidate that overlapped between the two teams is Johnson, and Johnson was never seen as a major candidate in a Patriots search that was always focused on Vrabel.
