Jaguars, Coen Land High Praise From Social Media Personalities
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had themselves one interesting offseason.
Gearing up for 2025 under complete new management, the Jaguars' days at the bottom of the division may be over. With a returning Trevor Lawrence and the highly anticipated second season for Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars may be in the thick of things for the AFC South.
Now with Liam Coen as the new head coach, the Jaguars have been circulating the media as his decision making process was not the most up to standard. Following the removal of Trent Baalke as the general manager, Coen was all over the deal, and recently has caught high praise from two social media personalities.
A father and son pairing of Big Boom AJ and Big Justice has taken the social media world by storm. After becoming viral for their Costco reviews on double chunk chocolate cookies and chicken bakes, the duo added another name to their list that deserves "five big booms".
Now with the Jaguars receiving both praise from social media stars and other NFL insiders, could 2025 be the year for Jacksonville? The youth movement is strong for the Jaguars, especially with the sparks of excellence the younger players showed last season.
Jacksonville may just need to hold onto their veteran players if they want to contend in the AFC South this next season. Tight end Evan Engram was not on the field much and was sidelined due to a season ending injury. The return of a locker room guy such as Engram could give the spark this team needs.
What must be addressed for Jacksonville this offseason is the defense. Allowing, on average, 25.6 points per game last season, the Jaguars defense surely took a step back compared to what they put up in 2023.
Luckily for the franchise, they obtained a high draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have recently been linked to potential game-changers if they should draft them on Draft Day. Now with AJ and Big Justice on their side, the Jaguars may have just gained more fans purely off of their mention alone, and could be a popular team to keep eyes on for the 2025 season and beyond.
