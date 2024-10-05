Jaguars-Colts: 3 Things to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars are desperate for a win. Can desperation lead to results in front of their home crowd this Sunday?
That is what the Jaguars are hoping for when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. After a hapless 0-4 start to the season that has forced the Jaguars' playoff hopes to circle the train, the Jaguars will need to get back on track this weekend.
So, what are the top storylines to track in Week 5? We break it down below.
Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco?
The Jaguars played both Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco last season; Richardson made his NFL debut against them in a losing effort in Week 1, while Flacco pulled off a surprising victory against the Jaguars as the Cleveland Browns defense. The Jaguars have prepared for both this week, but which one would they rather see?
No Jaguars would ever admit the answer in public, but there are pros and cons to both. Richardson is one of the biggest boom-or-bust quarterbacks in the NFL, having the ability to turn the ball over or throw a 60-yard bomb on any given play. Flacco doesn't have his upside, but he would likely be safer with the football. It is a conundrum that will bear watching.
Trevor Lawrence's bounce back potential
In four games against the Colts and Gus Bradley since 2022, Lawrence has certainly found success. He has completed 78.1% of his passes for 205.5 yards per game and 7.2 yards per attempt, along with seven touchdowns to two interceptions and a 109.9 passer rating. In short, Lawrence has found consistent success against the Colts and Bradley. The only game Lawrence has lost to the Colts in that span is a game in which he threw two completions.
Can this be the week Lawrence finally gets back on track? He has flashed throughout 2024 but the inconsistent performances and issues in crunch-time moments have come back to haunt the Jaguars' in close games. This should be the week he gets it right. If he doesn't, the Jaguars have bigger issues.
Return of Darnell Savage
It looks like this is the week the Jaguars will finally get starting slot cornerback Darnell Savage back in the lineup. Savage has missed the last three games with a quad injury, which has led to an already young secondary getting even younger in his absence. With Savage back against a good slot receiver in Josh Downs, the Jaguars could see a boost.
According to NextGenStats, the Jaguars are in the bottom-five in terms of EPA allowed per dropback against slot targets and have allowed 77.5 yards per game in the slot, along with three touchdowns. Jarrian Jones has played tough in Savage's absence, even playing through a shoulder injury in Week 4, but getting Savage back in the slot should be a boon.
