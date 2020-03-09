Jaguars, Colts, and Texans All Donate to Support Tennessee Communities Affected by Tornados

After tornadoes ravaged communities throughout Tennessee early last week, AFC South teams are banding together to support affected communities, a sign of solidarity with the Tennesee Titans, their AFC South peers.

"The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars are supporting their fellow AFC South Division member, the Tennessee Titans, and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) with a $100,000 joint donation following the destructive tornadoes and severe storms that hit the Middle Tennessee area earlier last week," the Texans' public relations staff said in a statement.

Last week, tornados did massive damage to areas throughout central Tennessee, particularly in the Nashville area. A state of emergency was put into effect throughout the state as thousands of residents lost power or were displaced from their homes. According to the Tennesse government, there have been 24 weather-related deaths as a result.

"The Titans are directing donations to Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support the affected communities and nonprofits that are providing both immediate and long-term services to survivors and all those affected," the Texans said.

Since the storms, Titans players, coaches, staff, and others from the organization have gone into the community to provide relief to those affected.

The owners of the Jaguars, Colts, and Texans all released statements in which they lent their support to the Nashville community and to Titans fans, with the Texans noting how the Titans were there for Houston in their time of need following the effects of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

"The Houston Texans and our city have the residents of Nashville in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," said Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair. "So many NFL partners, including Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans, answered the call to help in our city's recovery following Hurricane Harvey and we are grateful to be able to help them and their community in their time of need."

"I know Nashville is a tightly knit community where everyone is a friend and neighbor to one another," said Jaguars owner Shad Khan. "I want Titans fans and everyone in Nashville to know they also have friends and neighbors throughout the AFC South, and that is particularly true in Jacksonville. We're here now and as long as it takes to lend a hand and our hearts to Nashville."

"While we compete hard on Sundays throughout the fall, the NFL is first and foremost a family, and one of our family members is hurting right now," Colts owner Jim Irsay said. "We are happy to join with our AFC South partners to lend a helping hand to the people of Tennessee who have lost so much."

Anyone interested in offering their own support to impacted communities can do so via www.cfmt.org/.