Jaguars Connected to Major Sleeper Weapon in NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely need to bring in some pieces for Trevor Lawrence this offseason, and while adding weapons in the aerial attack should be the heaviest priority, the Jaguars may also look to further bolster their backfield.
Yes, Tank Bigsby seems to be an emerging star, but Travis Etienne Jr. is under contract for just one more year and could be a very viable trade candidate in the coming months.
So even if it isn't currently a pressing need, the Jaguars could aim to nab another running back this offseason, although it will likely come via the NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network feels that Jacksonville may target a halfback in the middle rounds and is projecting the Jaguars to select Tennessee Volunteers star Dylan Sampson in the fifth round.
Sampson is coming off of a fantastic 2024 campaign in which he led the SEC in both rushing yards (1,491) and rushing touchdowns (22), averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry in the process.
There is no question that Sampson is one of the most intriguing running back prospects in his draft class, and if the Jaguars can snatch him in Round 5, it would be one heck of a steal.
The 20-year-old is a speedy playmaker who was clocked at 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and he also is very shifty in the open field.
This is a very deep running back draft class, one that is headlined by Ashton Jeanty, Kaleb Johnson and Omarion Hampton. As a result, Sampson's name has not been mentioned all that much.
However, he is a very explosive weapon and could ultimately turn into one of the best halfbacks to fly off the board in April.
The Jaguars' primary concern should be making Lawrence's job as easy as possible under center, and having a dynamic ground game definitely helps in achieving that.
Jacksonville probably won't want to spend on a running back in March, nor would it want to waste an early pick on one of the top halfbacks in the draft. Ergo, it makes perfect sense for the Jaguars to try and find a sleeper like Sampson on Day 3.
