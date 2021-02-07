Jaguars Connections to Monitor as Chiefs-Buccaneers Meet in Super Bowl LV

Which former Jaguars will have a chance to win a ring as the Chiefs take the field against the Buccaneers at 6:30 p.m.?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again going to be sitting at home when the Super Bowl kicks off this season, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of players and coaches set to appear in Super Bowl LV who have Jaguars ties.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are obviously the main focus entering tonight's game, but the Jaguars as a franchise have deep connections to each team, with three former Jaguars first-round picks set to either playing or coaching in tonight's game.

So, what are the Jaguars connections to Super Bowl LV? We run through each of them here.

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

One of the two most notable former Jaguars who are set to play a major role in tonight's game, Byron Leftwich has quickly gone from former NFL quarterback and Jaguars first-round pick to offensive coordinator. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, Leftwich spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars before stints with the Falcons, Steelers, and Buccaneers. Since retirement, Leftwich has earned his way onto Bruce Arians' coaching staffs in both Arizona and Tampa Bay, serving as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

The most notable former Jaguars player who will actually be playing in tonight's game, Leonard Fournette has turned his play way up over the last month of postseason play. Fournette rushed for a little over 300 yards during the regular season after the Jaguars released him just 13 days before Week 1, but he has been one of Tampa Bay's best players since the regular season ended. While the Jaguars ended things with the 2017 No. 4 overall pick after just three seasons, it appears Fournette has made the most of his opportunity.

Buccaneers PR Jaydon Mickens

Jaydon Mickens didn't spend much time with the Jaguars, but an argument could be made for Mickens as the team's best recent punt or kicker returner. Now, he serves in the same role for the Buccaneers. In 16 games with Jacksonville, Mickens caught six passes for 77 yards but he turned two of those six receptions into touchdowns, making him a highly efficient red zone option. But where Mickens did his most damage was as a return man on the punt team, returning 39 punts for 346 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.

Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert

Arguably the biggest bust in Jaguars' draft history, Blaine Gabbert has found a consistent career as a backup quarterback since he flamed out in Jacksonville. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Gabbert spent just three seasons with the Jaguars before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers following the 2013 season. Gabbert has since had stops with the Titans, Cardinals, and now the Buccaneers as Tom Brady's backup.

Buccaneers OT Josh Wells

A former Jaguars swing tackle from 2014-2018, Josh Wells started nine games for the Jaguars during his time with the team. He started one game for Tampa Bay this year but has appeared in every game but one, playing 111 offensive snaps in 2020 after playing 205 in 2019.

Chiefs QB Chad Henne

The third former Jaguars quarterback on this list, Chad Henne spent five years (2012-2013) in the Jaguars organization before signing with the Chiefs in 2018. Henne started 22 games during that period and finished his Jaguars career with a 5-17 record as starter. Henne, who was the hero of the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns, was always known in Jacksonville as a leader and mentor for the younger quarterbacks on the roster, specifically for Blake Bortles.

Chiefs OL Stefen Wisniewski

Once upon a time, the thought was Stefen Wisniewski could be the Jaguars' long-term center after the former-Raiders starting lineman joined the Jaguars in 2015. Wisniewski would start each game for the Jaguars that season but was not brought back in 2016. He played in Philadelphia for three seasons before signing with the Chiefs last year. He now has a chance to earn his third Super Bowl ring.