JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

Jaguars Corner CJ Henderson Tied as Highest Rated Rookie Corner on Madden

KassidyHill

NFL fans will have to wait another month to experience the newest edition of the popular Madden video game but Jacksonville Jaguars fans can look forward to at least one of their rookies as being a top-rated player. 

As quarterbacks, wide receivers, and rookies across the NFL are continuing to receive their Madden grades, or ratings, Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson has been revealed as being tied for the highest overall of rookie corners. 

Henderson was given a 76 as his first Madden overall, tying him with Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah for the highest score amongst rookies at their position. 

The two were largely seen as the two top corners on the board heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Subsequently, they were the first two taken at their position, both in the Top 10. Okudah was taken with the No. 3 pick overall to the Lions following a career at Ohio State, while Henderson was the No. 9 pick overall, coming to the Jaguars.

EA Sports, who produces the game, bases the overall grade on a variety of aspects. They range from strength, speed, agility (especially important for a corner since this measures how quick they can cut), awareness, toughness and more position-specific ratings. The composite gives the overall score, with position-specific categories weighing more heavily for the final rating.

Henderson was a standout while with the Florida Gators. In his three years in Gainesville, he accumulated 85 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three sacks and two forced fumbles.

He is a presumptive day one starter and defensive coordinator Todd Wash told media on a June video call that he expects both Henderson and No. 20 overall pick K’Lavon Chaisson to be on the field day one.

When Okudah saw the ranking, he tweeted “Madden is gonna Madden” to which Henderson responded, “facts”.

The Jaguars gained 12 players in this spring’s draft, the most in franchise history, with the majority coming on defense. But on the offensive side, Head Coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell brought in two wide receivers. Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson have both received their rookie Madden grade as well. Shenault was given a 72 and Johnson a 67 overall. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton was given a 59.

There are still eight Jaguars rookies to go all eligible for a Madden grade. They are defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, offensive tackle Ben Bartch, defensive back Josiah Scott, linebacker Shaq Quarterman, safety Daniel Thomas, tight end Tyler Davis and return specialist Chris Claybrooks.

First-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson is also due to receive his grade and given his Top 20 status, it should be relatively respectable. However, it will be interesting to see how the game classifies Chaisson since he is both an outside linebacker and a defensive end. It’s not uncommon in college for that position to cost a player awards since it’s hard to pinpoint his stats into one area.

While the grades for NFL running backs have yet to be revealed, the Top 10 was leaked and Jaguars back Leonard Fournette was not among them.

Typically the Madden ratings are revealed to rookies during the annual NFLPA Rookie Symposium. That was of course canceled this year due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: There 'Remains Some Interest' Among Teams in Trading for Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning that Yannick Ngakoue is still on the watchlist of some NFL teams.

John Shipley

by

Signman

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 61 and Who Has Donned it Best

With only a few players wearing No. 61s in franchise history, who has stood out the most?

John Shipley

Jaguars Training Camp Battles to Watch: Nose Tackle

With a few veterans and a rookie set to compete for snaps, who will win the starting nose tackle job?

John Shipley

Jaguars Training Camp Battles to Watch: Tight End

Who will earn the tight end reps behind Tyler Eifert? Several players will compete for the spot, each with differently impressive traits.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette Reacts to Madden NFL 21 Ratings

While no Madden ratings for running backs have officially been revealed, it appears Leonard Fournette is disappointed with the game's new edition.

John Shipley

Best Draft Classes in Jaguars History: 2003 Earns No. 4 Spot

Some of the best players in Jaguars history joined the team via the 2003 NFL Draft, while the top-drafted quarterback was mildly successful despite an overall disappointing tenure.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 62 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 62 in Jaguars history? We take a look at each player to determine the answer.

John Shipley

Report: Jaguars Among Teams That Have ‘Previously Expressed Interest’ in Devonta Freeman

According to a report from Michael Silver of NFL Network, the Jaguars are one team that has previously expressed some interest in free agent running back Devonta Freeman.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

Jaguars' Brandon Linder Mentioned Among Top Interior O-Linemen in ESPN Poll

Some national praise was thrown Brandon Linder's way in an ESPN poll from NFL executives on the best interior offensive linemen in the league.

John Shipley

Updated Odds Labels Jaguars as Longshots to Win AFC South

BetOnline has given the Jaguars low odds to win the AFC South, which is far from a surprise, but they are the only team who is a longshot judging by their figures.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley