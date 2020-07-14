Jaguars Corner CJ Henderson Tied as Highest Rated Rookie Corner on Madden

NFL fans will have to wait another month to experience the newest edition of the popular Madden video game but Jacksonville Jaguars fans can look forward to at least one of their rookies as being a top-rated player.

As quarterbacks, wide receivers, and rookies across the NFL are continuing to receive their Madden grades, or ratings, Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson has been revealed as being tied for the highest overall of rookie corners.

Henderson was given a 76 as his first Madden overall, tying him with Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah for the highest score amongst rookies at their position.

The two were largely seen as the two top corners on the board heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. Subsequently, they were the first two taken at their position, both in the Top 10. Okudah was taken with the No. 3 pick overall to the Lions following a career at Ohio State, while Henderson was the No. 9 pick overall, coming to the Jaguars.

EA Sports, who produces the game, bases the overall grade on a variety of aspects. They range from strength, speed, agility (especially important for a corner since this measures how quick they can cut), awareness, toughness and more position-specific ratings. The composite gives the overall score, with position-specific categories weighing more heavily for the final rating.

Henderson was a standout while with the Florida Gators. In his three years in Gainesville, he accumulated 85 total tackles, 20 pass breakups, six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three sacks and two forced fumbles.

He is a presumptive day one starter and defensive coordinator Todd Wash told media on a June video call that he expects both Henderson and No. 20 overall pick K’Lavon Chaisson to be on the field day one.

When Okudah saw the ranking, he tweeted “Madden is gonna Madden” to which Henderson responded, “facts”.

The Jaguars gained 12 players in this spring’s draft, the most in franchise history, with the majority coming on defense. But on the offensive side, Head Coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell brought in two wide receivers. Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson have both received their rookie Madden grade as well. Shenault was given a 72 and Johnson a 67 overall. Rookie quarterback Jake Luton was given a 59.

There are still eight Jaguars rookies to go all eligible for a Madden grade. They are defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, offensive tackle Ben Bartch, defensive back Josiah Scott, linebacker Shaq Quarterman, safety Daniel Thomas, tight end Tyler Davis and return specialist Chris Claybrooks.

First-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson is also due to receive his grade and given his Top 20 status, it should be relatively respectable. However, it will be interesting to see how the game classifies Chaisson since he is both an outside linebacker and a defensive end. It’s not uncommon in college for that position to cost a player awards since it’s hard to pinpoint his stats into one area.

While the grades for NFL running backs have yet to be revealed, the Top 10 was leaked and Jaguars back Leonard Fournette was not among them.

Typically the Madden ratings are revealed to rookies during the annual NFLPA Rookie Symposium. That was of course canceled this year due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.