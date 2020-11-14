SI.com
Jaguars Cornerback Coach Tim Walton Not Traveling To Green Bay

KassidyHill

Late Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced secondary coach (Cornerbacks) Tim Walton will not travel to Green Bay and coach this weekend. The Jaguars are set to take on the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. Eastern in Lambeau Field. 

The announcement, according to the club, is due to personal reasons and is not related to COVID-19.  

Another secondary coach will fill in for Walton as safeties coach Joe Danna will assume Walton’s game day coaching duties. 

Walton is in his second year coaching with the Jaguars. He joined the franchise after spending four seasons with the New York Giants. The Jags drafted corner CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Under Watson's tutelage, Henderson is fourth on the Jags defense with 33 total tackles thus far. 

Tre Herndon is just behind with 28 tackles. Henderson and Herndon were Watson's starting duo but injuries have forced a reshuffling in the secondary. However, this also led to the inclusion of Sidney Jones IV to the active roster. The former Philadelphia Eagle has become the stingiest corner in Watson's group and been directly involved with two turnovers. 

In total, Watson's cornerbacks' corps has two interceptions and 18 passes defended. 

Dana is in his fourth season with the club and has been pivotal in the development of starting safety Jarrod Wilson, who has 16 tackles, a pass defended and an interception in four games. 

The Packers, under quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are averaging 269.3 passing yards per game in 2020.

