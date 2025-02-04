Jaguars Could be Realistic Trade Destination for Myles Garrett
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the NFL when he requested a trade on Monday, and now, the sweepstakes will begin.
The question is, will the Jacksonville Jaguars get involved?
Let's put it this way: the Jaguars absolutely have the assets to entice the Browns. They own the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft. They have plenty of other draft capital. They also have a terrific young edge rusher in Travon Walker who could go in any Garrett trade.
Jacksonville does not need a quarterback with its first-round draft pick, making the selection significantly more tradeable for the squad. The Jaguars also actually have some pieces in place to contend for a playoff spot next season.
Remember that in spite of boasting an impressive pass-rushing tandem of Josh Hines-Allen and Walker, Jacksonville totaled just 34 sacks in 2024. That ranked near the bottom of the league.
The Jaguars' defense as a whole finished second to last, so it's blatantly obvious that they need to add some talent on that side of the ball.
Garrett is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2023. He followed that up by rattling off 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles this past season.
The 29-year-old is one of the most dominant forces in football, and Jacksonville would take a significant step forward by bringing him aboard.
Of course, the real challenge may be convincing Garrett to play for the Jaguars.
Garrett has specifically said that he does not want to take part in a rebuild and that he wants to contend for a Super Bowl as soon as possible. Would Jacksonville offer that opportunity to him?
Honestly, with the right moves this offseason, the Jaguars could at least become a threat to win the AFC South and make the playoffs, which would be a major step in the right direction.
But perhaps Garrett prefers a team that already has it all together, and Jacksonville certainly does not fit into that category.
That being said, if Garrett is willing, the Jaguars should absolutely make a play for him.
