Jaguars' D.J. Hayden Continues to Set Example For Young Secondary

KassidyHill

After a stellar debut against the Indianapolis Colts, it was easy to forget that Jacksonville Jaguars corner CJ Henderson is still, in fact, a rookie.

But in Week 3, when Henderson let Jakeem Grant make a reception while falling to the ground, then watched as the Miami Dolphins receiver got up and kept running for the 19-yard gain, it was a stark reminder; this was only Henderson’s third game in the National Football League.

USATSI_14976971
Henderson's catch allowed vs. Grant was seen as a rookie mistake. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Letting Grant get up is a hangover from college rules, in which Henderson was starting 10 months ago. College says once a guy is down, untouched or not, then the play is dead. The NFL says if he wasn’t touched, then he can get up and keep going.

Henderson handled so much well in the Week 1 win against the Colts, picking off Philip Rivers and notching five tackles plus three pass break-ups. He even performed admirably against the Tennessee Titans, showing a willingness to at least attempt to tackle Derrick Henry, something lesser men shy away from.

But as Grant whipped Henderson’s head around in confusion, the rookie's Jaguar teammates were reminded they still need to be there to help bring along this rookie.

USATSI_14927580
Hayden and Henderson celebrate an interception versus the Colts. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“You just have to kind of remind him every play, just be like, ‘Hey hey, come on now, lock in,’” explains veteran corner/nickel DJ Hayden.

“[It’s] just like little stuff here and there. It’s just like quick reminders, just get him hype, but we all have to play. We all have to play.”

Henderson’s mistake was just one of many against the Dolphins though, according to Hayden, for which the entire defense has to answer. The Jags gave up 294 yards and 54% of third downs in the 31-13 loss to Miami.

“CJ obviously had one rookie mistake and I think it was just little mistakes. It just kept tagging on. I feel like we didn’t give up any big, explosive plays, but like Coach [Marrone] said, they kind of did this nickel and dime stuff, just stuff here and there.”

It can be fixed though, continues Hayden, and it starts with him. The 30-year old defensive back is the elder in the room and on the practice field. On the youngest team in the league, he knows that means it’s on him to help CJ Henderson and other rookie corners like Chris Claybrooks, Luq Barcoo, Josiah Scott and even third-year corner Tre Herndon.

“[I’m] just basically making sure that we’re locking in on the little things like the little details. It starts with practice, lock in at practice. Do the right things so that all that stuff can transfer over in the game.

“For me being a veteran in the room, I think I probably have to do a good job of overemphasizing that and reminding them. Not just letting them hear from Coach [Marrone] but have them hear from one of their teammates as well and basically just leading the example.

All of the Jaguars defensive turnovers thus far have been notched by first- or second-year players (CJ Henderson and Andrew Wingard, plus K’Lavon Chaisson who had his overturned by a holding penalty). But as Hayden works on bringing along these young DB’s, he’s ready to take that part of the game upon himself as well.

“I might have to pop it off next week with a pick so everybody gets juiced or something, so we’re going to have to do something though because this isn’t going to ride the whole year. We’re going to do it though, we got you though… little technique stuff can fix that stuff right away and we can fix it, so I’m excited.”

