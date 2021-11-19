Jaguars' Darrell Bevell Focused on Execution, Continued Emphasis of Weaknesses to Fix Offense

Jacksonville's offensive coordinator badly needs to find a way to reverse his offense's fortunes, and there are two main areas he is looking at to get it done.

Jacksonville's offense entered the Week 7 bye week fresh off their best three-game run of the season. Trevor Lawrence appeared to be turning a corner, the weapons were supporting him better than the first three weeks, and James Robinson was on a tear as the rushing attack dominated defenses.

But since the Jaguars have hit the field again in Week 8, the offense has taken significant and painful steps backward, with Lawrence's production taking a nosedive as a result.

After three weeks of struggles and just three touchdowns during that span (including one in garbage time), the Jaguars know they need to jumpstart the offense and reverse its trajectory. And for coordinator Darrell Bevell, that comes down to a few simple things.

“It starts with execution; I think it is the biggest thing for us," Bevell said on Thursday. "That is really our focus this week. Being on our details and being able to execute, so whatever we need to do from our part as coaches to be able to help them get to that area is something that we are really focusing on.”

The execution has been off the mark for the Jaguars in losses to the Seahawks and Colts over the last three weeks, while the Jaguars' offense managed just nine points in a Week 9 win over the Buffalo Bills. To say the Jaguars' offensive performance has been lackluster would be putting it lightly, something the Jaguars and their staff are clearly cognizant of.

But the question now is what Bevell and the rest of the Jaguars' offensive staff will do to reverse the trend. They have been hurt by injuries to DJ Chark, Travis Etienne, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, and James O'Shaughnessy, and even the forthcoming return of Linder and O'Shaughnessy can only go so far to clean up Jacksonville's glaring issues.

During the recent cold stretch on offense, the Jaguars have seen quarterback Trevor Lawrence particularly struggle. The No. 1 overall pick has completed just 54.78% of his passes for 518 yards (4.5 yards per pass), with one touchdown, one interception, and two fumbles. During that span, Lawrence has ranked No. 40 of 41 qualifying quarterbacks in EPA+CPOE Composite, No. 36 in EPA/Play, No. 32 in success rate, and No. 40 in CPOE.

“I think he is fine. I mean the guy is, one, confident in his abilities, confident in the guys that are around him and really the struggles that we are having on offense is not one person," Bevell said.

"It is all of us and all of us will get it fixed together, starting with me. That is the first thing I told the guys when they came in here on Monday. It starts with me; I have to help them and then they have to help themselves as well. We have to work together.”

As part of the overlying issues that have spread to the entire offense, the Jaguars have continued to put an emphasis on their areas of weakness with a hope of turning them into strengths. While Bevell noted he doesn't want to harp on these areas too much, it is clear the Jaguars would have to address several areas after a rough game against the Colts in Week 11 in which Lawrence began 3-of-12 as a passer.

The biggest area of weakness? The drops from the skill group, who lead the entire NFL in drops on third-down. Lawrence is already struggling on his own, but a case of drops has spread throughout the entire unit that has made his struggles even more pronounced.

“Yes, it is just continued emphasis. We really work on it every single day. Sometimes, I think it can be almost a self-fulfilling prophecy. If you harp on something too much, then you draw too much attention to it," Bevell said.

"Like I said all time, all these guys are professional catchers and they are receivers for a reason and their job is to catch the ball. We expect them to catch it and then we will do everything we can to help them with all the drill work. We do that every day and it has to be something that can not get in their head either if you know what I am talking about.”

"Well if you are out there early, I mean you see every day all these guys are on the jug machine. You know, so all the things that we need to do that they are doing, we are doing. There are other things that we can still harp on and usually what we emphasize is what we get. That is what I always tell these guys and the harder they work at something and emphasize in one area then usually you get it. We will just continue to do that. There is little things, I mean all kinds of drills and drill work, putting things on the football and all of the things to get their focus on to it.”